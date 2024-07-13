Premier League side agree £8m deal to sign international star from Leeds United's Championship rivals

A Premier League side have agreed an £8m deal to sign a star from one of Leeds United's Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s former promotion rivals Ipswich Town have agreed an £8m deal to sign a player from a new Whites Championship rival.

Leeds were involved in a titanic battle for automatic promotion with Ipswich last season which the Tractor Boys edged by sealing the division’s runners-up spot behind champions Leicester City.

Ipswich are now heading for the Premier League and the Tractor Boys have reportedly agreed an £8m deal to sign Burnley goalkeeper and Kosovo international stopper Arijanet Muric.

