Premier League side agree £8m deal to sign international star from Leeds United's Championship rivals
A Premier League side have agreed an £8m deal to sign a star from one of Leeds United's Championship rivals.
Leeds United’s former promotion rivals Ipswich Town have agreed an £8m deal to sign a player from a new Whites Championship rival.
Leeds were involved in a titanic battle for automatic promotion with Ipswich last season which the Tractor Boys edged by sealing the division’s runners-up spot behind champions Leicester City.
Ipswich are now heading for the Premier League and the Tractor Boys have reportedly agreed an £8m deal to sign Burnley goalkeeper and Kosovo international stopper Arijanet Muric.
