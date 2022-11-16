Premier League sends message to fans as two more Leeds United games are moved for live broadcast

United’s trip to Aston Villa and home date against Brentford have both been selected and moved from their initial 3pm Saturday slots. The away clash against Villa will now be a Friday night game on January 13 with an 8pm kick-off at Villa Park. The Elland Road contest against the Bees has moved in the other direction and now becomes a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, January 22. The Premier League also issued an apology to fans over the late rescheduling of the remaining January games.