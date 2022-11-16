Premier League sends message to fans as two more Leeds United games are moved for live broadcast
Two of Leeds United’s Premier League games in January have been given new dates and kick-off times having been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.
United’s trip to Aston Villa and home date against Brentford have both been selected and moved from their initial 3pm Saturday slots. The away clash against Villa will now be a Friday night game on January 13 with an 8pm kick-off at Villa Park. The Elland Road contest against the Bees has moved in the other direction and now becomes a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, January 22. The Premier League also issued an apology to fans over the late rescheduling of the remaining January games.
A statement read: "The Premier League apologises to supporters for the delay in announcing these fixtures and understands their frustrations. Finalising these particular selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.
"The League is committed to working with supporters to ensure more effective communication in advance of future fixture announcements and reiterates its apology for the delay on this occasion."