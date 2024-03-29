Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United man Raphinha was reportedly watched by a number of Premier League scouts last week ahead of what promises to be an uncertain summer for the Brazilian.

Raphinha, who is in second season as a Barcelona player, was in action at Wembley Stadium as Brazil took on England in an international friendly. Brazil emerged victorious thanks to a second half effort from teenage sensation Endrick, but according to the Chronicle, it was Raphinha scouts were watching with interest, with Newcastle United's Steve Nickson in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report does not specify whether the Magpies man was assessing Raphinha, but it does state Newcastle have shown an interest in the past, even if his expected £60m price tag could price them out. Several other top flight outfits are said to have been watching the 27-year-old closely and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for the forward.

Recent reports have also suggested that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal have registered an interest with the club said to be willing to force Barcelona's hand with a substantial offer.

Raphinha has recorded five goals and 10 assists for the Catalonian side this season in all competitions and his recent form has seen him earn plenty of praise, playing a key role in Barca's eight-game unbeaten run in La Liga and helping the club to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. However, he continues to be linked away from the Nou Camp and a summer move could well be on the cards as Barcelona strive to balance the books.