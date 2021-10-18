Premier League reveals SEVEN fixture changes for Leeds United as latest broadcast selections are finally announced

The Premier League has confirmed Leeds United's festive fixture list, a week later than hoped, and it contains seven amendments for the Whites.

By Graham Smyth
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:35 pm

Marcelo Bielsa's men will have their games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa broadcast live on television.

The clashes with Brentford and Burnley have also been changed due to the opposition playing in televised games prior to meeting Leeds.

The Football Supporters' Association recently criticised the Premier League for the late confirmation of broadcast selections. They tweeted: "2 weeks ago we met @premierleague to ask why the deadline for announcing TV games is missed so often. Nightmare for matchgoers. PL apologised & said they were "working to ensure the next target date (Dec & Xmas period) would be met."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Fast forward 2 weeks. Deadline missed. Again."

Here are the changes in full...

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Live on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 30th November 2021.

TELEVISED GAME - Leeds United will meet Liverpool in a live televised game, one of seven fixture changes for the Whites. Pic: Tony Johnson

New kick-off time: 8:15pm

Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 5th December 2021

New kick-off time: 2pm

Manchester City v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport

Tuesday 14th December 2021

New kick-off time: 8pm

Leeds United v Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th December 2021

New kick-off time: 5:30pm

Liverpool v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport

Sunday 26th December 2021

New kick-off time: 12:30pm

Leeds United v Aston Villa - Live on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 28th December 2021

New kick-off time: 5:30pm

Leeds United v Burnley

Sunday 2nd January 2022

New kick-off time: 2pm

Premier LeagueAston VillaBurnleyManchester City