Premier League reveals SEVEN fixture changes for Leeds United as latest broadcast selections are finally announced
The Premier League has confirmed Leeds United's festive fixture list, a week later than hoped, and it contains seven amendments for the Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa's men will have their games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa broadcast live on television.
The clashes with Brentford and Burnley have also been changed due to the opposition playing in televised games prior to meeting Leeds.
The Football Supporters' Association recently criticised the Premier League for the late confirmation of broadcast selections. They tweeted: "2 weeks ago we met @premierleague to ask why the deadline for announcing TV games is missed so often. Nightmare for matchgoers. PL apologised & said they were "working to ensure the next target date (Dec & Xmas period) would be met."
"Fast forward 2 weeks. Deadline missed. Again."
Here are the changes in full...
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Live on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 30th November 2021.
New kick-off time: 8:15pm
Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 5th December 2021
New kick-off time: 2pm
Manchester City v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport
Tuesday 14th December 2021
New kick-off time: 8pm
Leeds United v Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 18th December 2021
New kick-off time: 5:30pm
Liverpool v Leeds United - Live on BT Sport
Sunday 26th December 2021
New kick-off time: 12:30pm
Leeds United v Aston Villa - Live on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 28th December 2021
New kick-off time: 5:30pm
Leeds United v Burnley
Sunday 2nd January 2022
New kick-off time: 2pm