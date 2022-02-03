The game was initially due to take place on Boxing Day but Covid-19 cases in the Leeds camp forced a postponement. Today the Premier League has confirmed that the game will now kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 23.

Leeds' visit to the Reds is sandwiched between the February 20 Elland Road meeting with fierce rivals Manchester United and a February 26 home game against Tottenham Hotspur, giving them a five-game month.

For Liverpool the rearranged fixture is now one of seven outings this month. It falls between their February 19 game against Norwich City and the EFL Cup final against Chelsea on February 27.

Although the Boxing Day fixture was due to be screened by BT Sport, the rescheduled game will not be televised, the Premier League has confirmed.

Earlier in the season Marcelo Bielsa's men were beaten 3-0 at home by Jurgen Klopp's title-hopefuls, with Pascal Struijk sent off for a challenge on winger Harvey Elliott. That red card and the horrific injury suffered by the Reds youngster became a huge talking point in the days and weeks after the game, although both players sent each other supporting messages on social media and Bielsa went on record to praise Elliott's conduct. The 18-year-old required surgery after the September encounter but returned to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the weekend.