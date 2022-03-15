Leeds' April home games against Chelsea and Manchester City have both been selected for broadcast Sky Sports.

The Whites will now host Chelsea on Sunday April 17 at 12pm, almost 24 hours after it was initially slated, although if the Blues progress to the Emirates FA Cup semi-final this game will be postponed.

Chelsea, currently unable to sell tickets due to the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich, are due to play Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the knockout competition this Saturday. Earlier today they made public their desire for that game to be played behind closed doors to preserve 'sporting integrity' while Boro described the request as 'bizarre.'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not yet clear if the ticket sanctions will allow Leeds to sell some of the Chelsea allocation to home fans for the April clash. Chelsea are hopeful that they will be able to bring supporters to Elland Road, however and those on their UK away scheme will be permitted to attend.

A Chelsea statement said: "We are pressing the Government to allow our supporters to have access to tickets. Meetings are taking place daily in search of a resolution. In addition, the Premier League and FA are also discussing with the Government the sporting integrity issues raised if they do not permit fans to attend."

Blues fans with tickets already purchased for Sunday's Premier League 2 game against Leeds United Under 23s will be permitted to attend.

Leeds will also face Manchester City on Sky Sports on Saturday April 30, kicking off at 5.30pm instead of the 3pm slot it was initially given.