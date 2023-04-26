Leeds United drew 1-1 with Leicester City in a huge Premier League relegation six-pointer on Tuesday night

Luis Sinisterra put the Whites in front in the first half before Jamie Vardy levelled matters with 10 minutes remaining. Patrick Bamford missed a glorious chance late in the game to win it for Leeds.

Earlier this month, as many as nine teams found themselves locked in the survival battle as just four points sat between Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton in last place.

Some clubs have moved themselves further away from the drop zone but just six points sit between the bottom five as the scrap for survival looks set to go down to the wire, with Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton still to play this week.

Three defeats and a draw in their last four games have increased fears that Leeds could be one of the three sides to drop out of the top flight. With that in mind, data experts have crunched the numbers predicted how likely each team is to be relegted ahead of a big week of midweek action.

