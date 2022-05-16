Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt was heralded following the Whites' 1-1 draw versus Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The 20-year-old weaved his way past two Seagulls defenders during stoppage time before chipping a cross to the back post where defender Pascal Struijk found the back of the net.

FOCUS: Joe Gelhardt maintained his composure in the final moments as Leeds salvaged a point against Brighton (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sunday's result keeps Leeds' hopes of maintaining their top flight status very much alive, in no small part due to Gelhardt's decisive contribution.

The former Wigan Athletic forward joined the club two summers ago and has progressed from the U23s' star man to a fully-fledged first-team member in recent weeks.

Gelhardt has scored two Premier League goals this season, including a vital injury time winner against Norwich City back in March.

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer praised the youngster in his role as a BBC Match of the Day pundit.

"They do lack that little bit of quality and I do feel sorry for young Joe Gelhardt because he struggled and never gave up all afternoon. He was feeding on scraps really, so for him to produce that piece of magic as it was, in that situation, when they needed it most under huge pressure, I was really pleased for them."

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his distinguished career, including more than a handful against Leeds United, but did not hide his admiration for the Whites.

"It was a cracking atmosphere, the fans have definitely stuck with them," he said.

"There's only Manchester City who have scored more goals in the 90th minute than Leeds [this season] so to their credit they do keep on going."