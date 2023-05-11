Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Premier League players who have hit the post most as Leeds United and Man Utd stars feature - gallery

A look at the most unlucky Premier League players when it comes to hitting the woodwork, with a Leeds United star featuring.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Leeds United have been streaky in front of goal this season, but how do their stars compare to their rivals when it comes to being denied by the woodwork? It’s no secret that the Whites’ biggest issues have been at the back, with no Premier League side conceding more goals than Leeds this season.

But while Leeds have scored their fair share of goals this season, they have gone through spells where they can’t seem to find the target, with Patrick Bamford and others struggling to hit form. With that in mind, we have rounded up the 10 players who have hit the woodwork the most in the Premier League this season, and a Whites star has made it into the top 10.

Take a look below as we count from 10th to top...

Times hit woodowrk: 3

1. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Times hit woodowrk: 3

Times hit woodowrk: 4

2. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Times hit woodowrk: 4

Times hit woodowrk: 4

3. Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Times hit woodowrk: 4

Times hit woodowrk: 4

4. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Times hit woodowrk: 4

