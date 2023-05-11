Leeds United have been streaky in front of goal this season, but how do their stars compare to their rivals when it comes to being denied by the woodwork? It’s no secret that the Whites’ biggest issues have been at the back, with no Premier League side conceding more goals than Leeds this season.

But while Leeds have scored their fair share of goals this season, they have gone through spells where they can’t seem to find the target, with Patrick Bamford and others struggling to hit form. With that in mind, we have rounded up the 10 players who have hit the woodwork the most in the Premier League this season, and a Whites star has made it into the top 10.