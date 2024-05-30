Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has already outlined that promotion is the goal next season and the club will be doing all they can to build a squad capable of reclaiming a spot in the Premier League. Recruitment will be key then, and the club will surely look to utilise the loan market in the coming months.
The Whites signed four players on loan this season with Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, Connor Roberts and Djed Spence. Of course, the above quartet enjoyed varying levels of success with the club, with Spence’s time at Elland Road being cut short, but that won’t prevent Leeds from taking more loans on should they be presented with the opportunity
With that in mind, here’s a look at 17 Premier League players who could be available to Leeds on loan this summer.
1. Tyler Morton (Liverpool)
Morton spent this season on loan with Hull City and played a key role in the middle of the park for the Tigers, who just missed out on a play-off place. The England U21 international will be looking to make the next step this season and if he can't force his way into Arne Slot's thoughts, another loan move could be on the cards.
2. Flynn Downes (West Ham United)
Downes made 37 appearances while on loan a Southampton but he'll return to West Ham this summer to work under new boss Julen Lopetegui. If he can't find a way into the new Hammers boss' thoughts, though, he could be made available once more.
3. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea)
Ipswich Town are keen on making the winger's loan at Portman Road permanent this summer but Chelsea are in charge of his fate and his next step remains to be seen. Another loan move would have its merits if the Blues wish to keep hold of him for the time being.
4. Owen Beck (Liverpool)
Like Morton, Beck's short-term future may well depend on the impression he makes on Slot in pre-season. The full-back spent this season on loan at Dundee, where his form was strong enough to make the PFA Scotland Team of the Year. He'll be looking for more game time next season one way or the other.
5. Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea)
The highly rated 20-year-old only made his Chelsea debut this season but managed to end the campaign with 17 first-team appearances under his belt. A right-sided centre-back by trade, Gilchrist could be one to consider if the Whites can't secure Joe Rodon's return.
6. Liam Delap (Man City)
The powerful centre-forward certainly caught the eye during his loan with Hull this season and the Tigers are said to be keen on re-signing him for the next campaign. He bagged eight goals in 31 appearances this season.