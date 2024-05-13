Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Premier League player has picked out a Leeds United man as the best he has faced.

Newly-promoted Premier League player Sam Morsy has hailed a Leeds United star as the best player he faced in his side’s promotion-winning campaign.

Morsy and Ipswich are heading for the country’s top flight having beaten Leeds to the Championship’s second automatic promotion place, despite Daniel Farke’s Whites beating the Tractor Boys home and away.

United’s Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville was an unused substitute in the 4-3 triumph at Portman Road in August but played the full duration of December’s reverse fixture at Elland Road, scoring a penalty as Leeds romped to a 4-0 success.

Tractor Boys captain Morsy was one of those attempting to keep tabs on Summerville - and the Ipswich midfielder says United’s Dutch star was the best player he faced this term.

Taking to X ahead of Sunday’s play-offs semi-finals, Morsy wrote: “Let’s see what the boy Summerville has got for us today then.”