Premier League manager shoots down suggestion of 'done deal' for ex-Leeds United star

Ex-Whites ace Kalvin Phillips is expected to seal a move away from Manchester City in the January transfer window due to a lack of game time and Newcastle United are among the market leaders to secure his signature. However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has dismissed suggestions that a loan move for Phillips was a done deal. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League hosting of AC Milan, Howe was asked about Phillips being a done deal and said: "That's not correct."