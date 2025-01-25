Premier League man injured in big blow for forthcoming Leeds United opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another injury blow has been dealt to a forthcoming Leeds United opponent.

Leeds United’s forthcoming FA Cup opponents Millwall have yet another injury to contend with just two weeks before their visit to Elland Road.

The Lions lined up for Saturday’s Championship clash at Luton Town already missing several men as they looked for a first league win under new boss Alex Neil.

Thanks to a Mihailo Ivanovic strike in the 61st minute, the Lions achieved that success with a 1-0 victory that elevated them up to 15th place.

Millwall, though, were dealt a big blow with possible lasting effects in the 17th minute when Liverpool loanee left back Calum Scanlon was forced off injured.

The 19-year-old England youth international defender went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury before eventually being taken off.

Millwall will provide United’s opponents in the FA Cup fourth round in a 12.15pm kick-off at Elland Road on Saturday, February 8.