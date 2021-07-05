Johnson has outlined the Government's latest plans to "restore people's freedoms" in England ahead of the final stage of lockdown easing on July 19.

Setting out a five-point plan at a Monday evening press conference, Johnson said he planned to lift the limits of the number of people attending sports venues which would provide the green light for Elland Road to be full for United's first home game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash at arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14, after which the Whites will take on Everton at Elland Road the following weekend on Saturday, August 21.

'NORMALITY' RETURNING: To Elland Road, above, as part of the Government's plans to effectively end lockdown. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Elland Road has not been full since United's Championship clash at home to Huddersfield Town back in March 2020, after which the country was locked down due to the global fight against coronavirus.

A final decision on whether to lift the remaining restrictions in England on July 19 will be taken next Monday, but the intention for Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond is for stadiums to operate at full capacity from that date which is being billed as 'Big Bang' Freedom Day.

There would also be no more legal requirement on wearing face masks in shops or on public transport and no more limits on social contact.

'Vaccine passports' would not be compulsory for entry and the Premier League has welcomed Johnson's latest plans.

A statement released by the Premier League on Monday evening read: "Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government, and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season.

"As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe."

