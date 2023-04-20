News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
9 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Premier League issues message as Leeds United fixture is moved for live broadcast

Leeds United’s forthcoming Premier League clash at West Ham United has been given a new date and kick-off time for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read

The contest at the London Stadium marks the penultimate game of the season for Leeds and the fixture was due to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, May 20. However, the game will now take place the following day with a 1.30pm kick-off on Sunday, May 21, screened live on Sky Sports.

News of the broadcast selections for match round 37 as well as the previously postponed Newcastle United versus Brighton game was accompanied by a Premier League statement which read: “The Premier League understands the importance of these announcements to supporters and apologises for the delay. Finalising these selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
MOVED: Leeds United's clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.MOVED: Leeds United's clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.
MOVED: Leeds United's clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.
Related topics:Premier LeagueSky SportsWest Ham UnitedNewcastle UnitedBrighton