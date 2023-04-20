Premier League issues message as Leeds United fixture is moved for live broadcast
Leeds United’s forthcoming Premier League clash at West Ham United has been given a new date and kick-off time for live broadcast on Sky Sports.
The contest at the London Stadium marks the penultimate game of the season for Leeds and the fixture was due to be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, May 20. However, the game will now take place the following day with a 1.30pm kick-off on Sunday, May 21, screened live on Sky Sports.
News of the broadcast selections for match round 37 as well as the previously postponed Newcastle United versus Brighton game was accompanied by a Premier League statement which read: “The Premier League understands the importance of these announcements to supporters and apologises for the delay. Finalising these selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.”