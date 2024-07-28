Premier League interest emerges as Leeds United rivals braced to lose star man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley have done well to hold onto most of their star men so far following their relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley risk losing one of their star names on the eve of the new season. The Clarets have done well to keep hold of most of last season's squad following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Charlie Taylor has left the club to join Southampton, while Arijanet Muric has joined Ipswich Town in what are the club's only major departures so far this summer. On top of that Burnley, who have seen Scott Parker pick up the head coach reins, have added to their squad with some young, highly rated players making the move to Turf Moor from abroad.

However, as the season gets closer and the transfer window prepares to enter its final month, it seems Burnley may well face a battle to keep hold of some of their star names. The likes of Connor Roberts, James Trafford and Wout Weghorst have been strongly linked away and now it seems interest is emerging in young winger Wilson Odobert.

The 19-year-old is currently competing at the Olympics with France, but according to Football Insider, Ipswich are keen to give him another chance to play Premier League football.

Odobert was one of Burnley's most impressive last season racking up four goals and three assists in his first season with the club following his move from Troyes. As such, Burnley may well be hoping to keep hold of the teenager as they plot their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Ipswich are contemplating a move, though, and Kieran McKenna's side, who have been busy in the market since winning promotion, are said to see him as an option after missing out on Jaden Philogene, who joined Aston Villa from Hull City earlier this month. The Suffolk outfit have already signed Hull's Jacob Greaves and former Leeds target Ben Johnson, as well as Liam Delap, who excelled in the Championship with the Tigers last season, Omari Hutchinson and Muric.

