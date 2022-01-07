Referee Andre Marriner shows Joe Gelhardt a yellow card during Leeds United's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Having played 19 games, the Whites are now halfway through the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Tyler Roberts and Diego Llorente both picked up their fifth yellow card during United's 3-1 victory over Burnley last weekend, meaning the pair will miss Leeds' league game against West Ham United on January 16.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton - all on four bookings - managed to survive the cut-off point, and will now only be vulnerable to suspension if they pick up 10 cautions before the next cut-off point at the end of the 32nd Premier League match.

Total red cards: 2 (Michail Antonio, Vladmír Coufal) Total yellow cards: 22 Most yellow cards: Declan Rice (6)

The all-time record for the most number of yellow cards received by a player in a Premier League season is 14, which has been achieved a number of times - most recently by Watford's Etienne Capoue in the 2018/2019 season.

Last season, Aston Villa's John McGinn was the most yellow-carded player, receiving 12 cautions, with Kalvin Phillips not far behind in fourth place with 10 yellows.

Six Whites players are yet to go in the referee's book this season. Sam Greenwood, Liam McCarron and Stuart McKinstry have kept a clean disciplinary record throughout their contributions off their bench, while Charlie Cresswell has also gone unpunished across five appearances for United's senior team.

Impressively, right-back-turned-centre-back Luke Ayling is yet to be disciplined by match officials this season, while Dan James is also yet to pick up a yellow card after 15 starts.

Total red cards: 1 (Ayoze Pérez) Total yellow cards: 25 Most yellow cards: Wilfred Ndidi (4)

The FA Fair Play table ranks teams by the amount of disciplinary action they face across the season. Each team is given points for every card shown to one of their players, with 4 points awarded for a yellow card, 10 points awarded for dismissals for second yellows or denials of goal-scoring opportunities, and 12 points awarded for dismissals following violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language.

Here are the Fair Play rankings at the midpoint of the Premier League season, starting with the lowest scoring, best-behaved team in the league:

Total red cards: 1 (Andrew Robertson) Total yellow cards: 28 Most yellow cards: Andrew Robertson and Fabinho (4)

Total red cards: 1 (Aymeric Laporte) Total yellow cards: 30 Most yellow cards: Bernardo Silva (5)

Total red cards: 1 (Raúl Jiménez) Total yellow cards: 31 Most yellow cards: Rúben Neves (6)

Total red cards: 1 (Japhet Tanganga) Total yellow cards: 31 Most yellow cards: Oliver Skippy (6)

Total red cards: 0 Total yellow cards: 35 Most yellow cards: James Tarkowski (6)

Total red cards: 1 (Reece James) Total yellow cards: 33 Most yellow cards: Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, and Reece James (4)

Total red cards: 1 (Juraj Kucka) Total yellow cards: 33 Most yellow cards: Emmanuel Dennis (6)

Total red cards: 2 (Granit Xhaka, Gabriel) Total yellow cards: 30 Most yellow cards: Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka (4)

Total red cards: 1 (Wilfried Zaha) Total yellow cards: 34 Most yellow cards: Joel Ward (5)

Total red cards: 1 (Ben Gibson) Total yellow cards: 34 Most yellow cards: Max Aarons, Pierre Lees-Melou, Mathias Normann, Brandon Williams (4)

Total red cards: 1 (Shandon Baptiste) Total yellow cards: 36 Most yellow cards: Sergi Canós and Christian Nørgaard (5)

Total red cards: 1 (Mason Holgate) Total yellow cards: 36 Most yellow cards: Richarlison (5)

Total red cards: 1 (Konsa Ngoyo) Total yellow cards: 40 Most yellow cards: Tyrone Mings and John McGinn (5)

Total red cards: 2 (James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Salisu) Total yellow cards: 37 Most yellow cards: Mohammed Salisu (6)

Total red cards: 1 (Robert Sánchez) Total yellow cards: 41 Most yellow cards: Yves Bissouma (6)

Total red cards: 2 (Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire) Total yellow cards: 43 Most yellow cards: Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw (5)

Total red cards: 2 (Jonjo Shelvey and Ciaran Clark) Total yellow cards: 46 Most yellow cards: Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie (5)