Wolves defender Conor Coady has revealed how being left on the bench against Leeds at Elland Road last weekend helped inform his decision to seek a move away from the club.

Coady has made over 300 appearances for the Molineux club, including 151 outings in the Premier League, the vast majority of which as captain.

He says his omission from the opening day defeat to Leeds prompted the decision to seek a loan move to Everton for the 2022/23 campaign.

"I've got to be honest, I didn't like being sat on the bench at Leeds,” he told the Express and Star.

"I did my best getting behind the lads, I was talking, but it didn't feel right, I didn't like it.

"At 29-years-old, I want to be playing football."

Coady had previously missed just one Premier League game over the past four seasons, sitting out Wolves’ 2020 draw with Southampton due to a positive COVID test, prior to last weekend’s visit to Elland Road.

Days later, the England international made the temporary switch to Goodison Park where he will likely replace Ben Godfrey who has been ruled out for a number of months.

"It's not just a move because it's a World Cup year, I just want to play football.

"It was a really tough decision, but I really appreciate everyone at Wolves, it's a special club with special people,” Coady added.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was in defiant mood following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

During his post-match press conference, the Portuguese coach stated he was upset by a comment made by Jesse Marsch in the first half.