Leeds’ Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest next Monday has been postponed after a decision was taken this morning by the Premier League.

A statement from the Premier League confirming the decision to postpone this weekend's round of matches read: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest has been called off (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Government advice stated fixtures were able to carry on this coming weekend, but that the call to do so would lie with each sport’s respective organisational bodies.

The English Football League took the decision to postpone Friday night’s Championship fixture between Norwich City and Burnley, while late on Thursday evening it was decided all professional development fixtures – including Premier League 2 – would be postponed on September 9, too.

This included Leeds’ PL2 clash with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, which will now be rescheduled for a later date.

"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read on Friday morning.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closingvenues on the day of the State Funeral.

"They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations,” it continued.

A National Mourning period has commenced and will conclude following Her Majesty’s funeral, for which a date will be decided upon in due course.

There is the possibility Leeds’ fixture away to Manchester United on Sunday, September 18 may also be postponed, should the Queen’s state funeral be held ten days after her passing, as has been suggested.