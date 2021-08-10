TESTING REGIME - Leeds United and their Premier League rivals will continue to be tested twice a week for Covid-19. Pic: Getty

Across two rounds of testing between Monday August 2 and Sunday August 8 a total of 3,118 players and club staff were tested for the virus. Seven new positive tests came in the first round of testing and two appeared between Friday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Premier League confirmed that Leeds and their fellow clubs will continue with the testing programme put in place towards the end of the disrupted 2019/20 season and maintained last term.

"In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result," said a statement from the league.

"The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, will continue the twice-weekly testing programme, with safety remaining a priority Testing is only part of the protections in place. Strict adherence to the protocols by all players and staff is key to keeping numbers low and outbreaks managed.

"The number of 'core' people being tested has increased from 85 to 100 people."