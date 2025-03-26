Premier League sides could vote on whether to close the summer transfer window before the beginning of the new season at a meeting held between club chiefs on Thursday.

Should Leeds be promoted at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, the Whites could be forced to conduct their transfer business before a prospective August 16 deadline, which marks the beginning of the 2025/26 fixture list for England's top flight.

As reported by The Telegraph, Premier League clubs are considering bringing back the initiative which was used in 2018 and 2019, to avoid squad upheaval caused by the typically busy end to the window, which currently coincides with the first few weeks of the season.

Few teams shut up shop before kicking a ball with player trading going right to the wire on deadline day and in some cases beyond as clubs desperately try to secure moves with the submission of a deal sheet, permitting them to finalise business in the small hours of the morning after the window has officially closed.

Some clubs have reportedly taken the view that disruption caused by late-window transfers is best avoided, whilst others believe Premier League clubs could be left at a disadvantage if other leagues do not close their windows at the same time. An early closure would theoretically allow the likes of Saudi Arabian clubs to cherry-pick the best Premier League talent with English teams then unable to replace those lost to the riches of the Middle East until January at the earliest.

A majority of 14 clubs must vote in favour of the motion on Thursday, although, The Telegraph suggest preliminary conversations between club executives could have the motion thrown out before it reaches a voting stage if there is insufficient support.

Leeds are expected to do plenty of business this summer, regardless of which division they are in. Daniel Farke's squad will need supplementing whilst it is almost inevitable that some players move on to pastures new for 2025/26 and beyond.

United do not have a say in the window closure debate as they are not currently members of the Premier League, despite the fact whatever is decided will be imposed upon them if they are promoted back to the top flight for next season.