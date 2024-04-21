Premier League club 'eye up' Leeds United defender as winger set for permanent exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough on Monday night and they know nothing less than a win will do as the club push to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Leicester City picked up three crucial points on Saturday and that means Leeds now find themselves sitting two points adrift of the top two with three games to go.

Games in hand complicate things at the top, but Leeds know a win at the Riverside Stadium would be enough to move up to second until the weekend at the very least. Ahead of that game, we take a look at some of the biggest Sunday morning headlines.

Luke Ayling wanted

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United are considering a summer move for Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling, according to Alan Nixon. Ayling's contract at Elland Road is due to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to be released without the offer of a new deal.

The former Arsenal man should be available on a free then, and, if the report is to be believed, the Blades have identified him as a potential target as they prepare for their inevitable return to the second tier. The Bramall Lane club are seven points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table and with just five games left to play, they could be relegated in the coming days.

Ayling has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, where he has made 17 appearances, starting every available game since joining in January.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails.

Harrison future latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harrison is another who could be set to leave Elland Road permanently this summer. Football Insider have that report, with the publication claiming the winger, who has been on loan at Everton this season, has little to no future in West Yorkshire.

Daniel Farke isn't keen on reintegrating those who have been out on loan this season upon their return and the report claims the club will be looking to find a new permanent home for Harrison in the summer, whether they go up or not.