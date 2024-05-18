Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton have confirmed with the release of their 2024/25 retained list that they will continue negotiating with Leeds United to keep Jack Harrison at the club next season.

Harrison has spent this term on loan with the Merseyside club, helping Sean Dyche's team stave off relegation despite being hit by two separate points deductions during the course of the campaign.

Everton finish their 2023/24 season away to Arsenal this weekend with an agreement on Harrison's future yet to be struck with parent club Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites will postpone talks over the player's future until the outcome of their Championship play-off final is determined next Sunday. Harrison remains contracted at Elland Road until June 2027 after signing improved terms in April last year.

A statement from Toffees director of football Kevin Thelwell read: “We also thank Arnaut [Danjuma] and Jack for their roles in the progress made by our Men’s Senior Team this season under Sean and his coaching staff. We will continue discussions with Leeds regarding Jack’s future in the coming weeks.”

Everton's press release provided additional context to the negotiations, stating: "Everton will continue dialogue with Leeds over the future of forward Harrison when the Yorkshire club’s current Championship play-off campaign is completed."

Leeds are likely to need wingers in the event of defeat next Sunday, due to the well-documented interest in wide duo Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, which could complicate Everton's desire to retain the 27-year-old. Whether Daniel Farke would prefer to look further afield or reintegrate the ex-Manchester City man, though, remains to be seen.