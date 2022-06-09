The Premier League held their Annual General Meeting on Thursday and clubs have unanimously agreed the requirement for visiting clubs to provide stewards for away matches in order to improve safety for fans and provide support for the home club.

The Premier League say they will continue to work with The FA, EFL, PFA, LMA and FSA, as well as other authorities, to address the issue.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “It is vital that everyone feels safe at a football match.

FIRM MESSAGE: From the Premier League in order to tackle the throwing of missiles, pyrotechnics and pitch invasions. Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, centre, was hit by an object in last season's clash at Elland Road. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

“Supporters must be reminded it is illegal to enter the pitch at any time.

"To be clear, this area is unequivocally for football and, under no circumstance should players, managers, match officials or staff fear for their safety - just as fans should remain protected in the stands.

"In addition, we have seen an increase in the use of pyrotechnics and missiles, both of which are not only a criminal offence, but can cause serious injury.

“These type of incidents must stop and new measures for next season will make that clear – the League fully supports club and football-wide bans for offenders.

"It is the minority who are behaving unacceptably and they risk ruining the match day experience for the vast majority of law-abiding fans.