Anthony's loan deal in West Yorkshire expires at the end of May, at which point he will return to parent club Bournemouth, who look set to retain their Premier League status for another year under Spanish coach Iraola.

The Cherries got off to a difficult start with Iraola at the helm but appear to have turned a corner in recent months, putting together an impressive sequence of results for a club of their stature compared to the budgets of rival top flight sides.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Iraola revealed he plans to reintegrate Anthony this summer when his loan deal comes to an end.

"Yes, I have always said it. Jaidon, I like him as a player and I rate him a lot as a person.

"He was very involved with us in the first game of the season in August."

There is no option-to-buy in Anthony's loan deal, unlike the move which saw Luis Sinisterra go the other way on an initial loan last summer. The Colombian has since made his Bournemouth switch a permanent transfer for a fee in the region of £20 million.

"I think he [Anthony] is a very good player to have in the squad, because he’s valuable in different positions and is very reliable.

"When you play Jaidon, I think you know he will give the maximum always, because his work-rate is very good," Iraola added.

Anthony has played 28 times for Leeds this season, scoring twice and registering two assists - both in the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea last month. Given the options at Daniel Farke's disposal including international duo Dan James and Willy Gnonto, in addition to top scorer Crysencio Summerville, Anthony's opportunities have been limited and the likelihood of Leeds making the 24-year-old's loan move permanent in the summer transfer window appears slim.