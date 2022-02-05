Leeds United fans are back in full voice after the majority of the Whites’ first season back in the Premier League was played in front of empty terraces.

The Elland Road faithful are playing their part, though Marcelo Bielsa’s men have earned 13 of their 22 points at home.

Though the Whites' home ground will lay empty this week after Leeds were bundled out of the FA Cup in the third round, supporters will march back to LS11 to get behind the team next when they take on Manchester United on February 20 following games at Aston Villa and Everton.

Whites defender Luke Ayling claims the fans are making a difference this season in West Yorkshire.

“I think our home form is actually quite good,” Ayling said last month.

“A lot of that is down to the fans and the way they’re making the away teams feel when they’re there.

“They’ve certainly stepped up to the plate - they’ve been away from Elland Road for 18 months and I think it shows with how loud it is in there every week.”

Here's how Leeds United's average home crowd ranks among the Premier League this season:

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford Average Attendance: 73,016 Capacity: 74,879

2. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium Average Attendance: 59,556 Capacity: 60,704

3. West Ham United - London Stadium Average Attendance: 58,747 Capacity: 60,000

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Average Attendance: 54,566 Capacity: 62,062