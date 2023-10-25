Premier League all-time table: Where Leeds United rank vs Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & others
A look at the all-time Premier League table to see where Leeds United rank.
Leeds United may not be in the Premier League currently, but they still feature among the top flight’s top 20 teams when it comes to the all-time table. The Whites have spent more time out of the top-flight than not in the last two decades, but that wasn’t always the case, with the Whites one of the Premier League big boys during its first 10 years or so following its inception in 1992.
Since that year, Leeds have racked up a fair number of points in the Premier League, and with that in mind, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have rounded up the all-time Premier League table - based on points - to see where the Whites rank. Take a look below.