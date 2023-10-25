Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Premier League all-time table: Where Leeds United rank vs Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & others

A look at the all-time Premier League table to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST

Leeds United may not be in the Premier League currently, but they still feature among the top flight’s top 20 teams when it comes to the all-time table. The Whites have spent more time out of the top-flight than not in the last two decades, but that wasn’t always the case, with the Whites one of the Premier League big boys during its first 10 years or so following its inception in 1992.

Since that year, Leeds have racked up a fair number of points in the Premier League, and with that in mind, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have rounded up the all-time Premier League table - based on points - to see where the Whites rank. Take a look below.

Points - 490

1. 20 - West Brom

Points - 490

Photo Sales
Points - 575

2. 19 - Bolton

Points - 575

Photo Sales
Points - 618

3. 18 - Sunderland

Points - 618

Photo Sales
Points - 621

4. 17 - Crystal Palace

Points - 621

Photo Sales
Points - 661

5. 15 - Middlesbrough

Points - 661

Photo Sales
Points - 703

6. 15 - Fulham

Points - 703

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League