Leeds United may be out of the Premier League for now, but they could be headed back to the top division in a matter of weeks, currently on course to secure automatic promotion. Daniel Farke's men still have plenty of work still to do, though, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all gunning for one of those top two spots.
In the meantime, we have taken a look at the all-time Premier League table to see how the top division shapes up when taking into account all of the results since the newest version of the Premier League began. Leeds do feature, and you can see where they rank below.
