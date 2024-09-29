Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville has saluted a new Leeds United star with a prediction.

Last season’s Championship player of the year Summerville is two months into life as a West Ham United player following his summer sale from Leeds for a fee in excess of £25m. His departure left the gap for a new Whites star which is fast becoming filled by Summerville’s close friend and former teammate Willy Gnonto.

Seventeen of Gnonto’s 36 Championship appearances last season were from the bench amid competition out wide from chiefly Summerville and Dan James who is currently injured but Gnonto has started every one of this season’s league games and again excelled in Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City.

With just 16 minutes on the clock, Gnonto applied a brilliant first-time finish to a square ball from Junior Firpo for a strike from the edge of the box that flew into the roof of the net for his second goal of the new Championship campaign.

IMPRESSED: Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images.

Gnonto took to his Instagram page to post a series of photographs of Saturday’s goal and triumph, which prompted a reply and prediction from Summerville.

"Your time my boy,” wrote the former Whites star, clearly predicting that the time is now right for Gnonto to shine. His strike set Leeds on their way to a 3-0 victory that has left Daniel Farke’s side fifth in the table and just one point adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion spot.