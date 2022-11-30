Premature end for Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen amid World Cup heartbreak for Denmark

Denmark had to beat Wednesday afternoon's final group stage opponents Australia to have any chance of qualifying but Kasper Hjulmand's side fell to a 1-0 defeat in which Kristensen was taken off at the break. American duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are now United's two sole players left in Qatar having helped their nation through to the last 16 with Tuesday night's tense 1-0 win against Iran. The States will face the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday afternoon, just over 24 hours before England face Senegal on Sunday night.

Kristensen again started for Denmark whose best chance of the first half fell to Mathias Jensen who saw his rising shot from a tight angle tipped behind for a corner. Kristensen continually looked to get forward from right back and often hugged the touchline whilst also coming up with an important block at the other end from an Australia attack. But the Leeds defender was taken off during the half-time break as Benfica'a Alexander Bah was introduced and Australia squandered a good chance just after the restart when Jackson Irvine blasted an effort over the bar.

Then, it all went wrong for the Danes some ten minutes later, starting with developments in Wednesday afternoon's other Group D finale as Tunisia went ahead in the 58th minute against France through Wahbi Khazri whose strike proved the only goal of the game. Even with a win against Australia, Denmark also needed a favour from France given that they entered the final day's play level on points with Tunisia and only ahead of them on goals scored.

HALF A GAME: For Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen, back, pictured challenging Australia's Craig Goodwin. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Matters then went from bad to worse for the Danes a few moments later as they conceded themselves, Australia countering through Mathew Leckie who twisted and turned before firing back across goal into the bottom right corner. The Danes looked to have been awarded a penalty in the 71st minute but Australia were saved by an offside flag and join Group D winners France in heading for the last 16.