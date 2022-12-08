Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is expected to be recalled to Jesse Marsch’s starting XI for the team’s friendly versus LaLiga side Elche this evening

Leeds will take to the field against 20th-placed LaLiga club Elche tonight in their first of three mid-season friendlies during this World Cup break. The Whites are also scheduled to take on Real Sociedad and AS Monaco at Elland Road later this month, in preparation for the visit of Manchester City on December 28.

Head coach Jesse Marsch tweeted the following ahead of tonight’s fixture: “The lads have been working really hard here at training camp in Spain. We're looking forward to a good match against Elche tomorrow, always with an eye on our first game back after the break against Man City.”

He is expected to name a strong line-up against the Spaniards this evening with four changes in the offing from their last run-out in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur a month ago. Some of those changes have been enforced, due to illness and the FIFA World Cup, rendering Illan Meslier, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen unavailable.

