The game was being touted as a final opportunity to grab points before the Whites begin a difficult run of fixtures.

On Saturday, Leeds will take on the league leaders Manchester City at Elland Road before travelling to the Emirates to play fourth-placed Arsenal.

United will host third-placed Chelsea in LS11 before finishing the season with games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Burnley's recent resurgence in form - taking seven points from their last three games - has given Whites fans a cause for concern.

The Clarets have jumped out of the drop zone, with Everton falling into 18th place. The Blues have a game in hand over Leeds but trail the Whites by five points.

The uplift in results at Turf Moor has prompted a significant shift in the betting market. Here's how bookmakers are expecting the Premier League table to finish:

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 2/5 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 15/8 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. 4th - Arsenal Odds for top four: 1/4 Photo: Ian Kington Photo Sales

4. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 2000/1 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales