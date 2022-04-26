The game was being touted as a final opportunity to grab points before the Whites begin a difficult run of fixtures.
On Saturday, Leeds will take on the league leaders Manchester City at Elland Road before travelling to the Emirates to play fourth-placed Arsenal.
United will host third-placed Chelsea in LS11 before finishing the season with games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.
Burnley's recent resurgence in form - taking seven points from their last three games - has given Whites fans a cause for concern.
The Clarets have jumped out of the drop zone, with Everton falling into 18th place. The Blues have a game in hand over Leeds but trail the Whites by five points.
The uplift in results at Turf Moor has prompted a significant shift in the betting market. Here's how bookmakers are expecting the Premier League table to finish: