Kalvin Phillips applauds the crowd after Leeds United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. Pic: Stu Forster.

Predicted Premier League table forecasts fate of Leeds United, Everton and Liverpool after Burnley reach for safety with vital wins

Leeds United were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

By Flora Snelson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 2:48 pm

The game was being touted as a final opportunity to grab points before the Whites begin a difficult run of fixtures.

On Saturday, Leeds will take on the league leaders Manchester City at Elland Road before travelling to the Emirates to play fourth-placed Arsenal.

United will host third-placed Chelsea in LS11 before finishing the season with games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Burnley's recent resurgence in form - taking seven points from their last three games - has given Whites fans a cause for concern.

The Clarets have jumped out of the drop zone, with Everton falling into 18th place. The Blues have a game in hand over Leeds but trail the Whites by five points.

The uplift in results at Turf Moor has prompted a significant shift in the betting market. Here's how bookmakers are expecting the Premier League table to finish:

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 2/5

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 15/8

Photo: Clive Rose

3. 4th - Arsenal

Odds for top four: 1/4

Photo: Ian Kington

4. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 2000/1

Photo: Clive Rose

