Certain sections of the Leeds United supporter base may look upon a 0-0 draw at home to mid-table Aston Villa as ample reason for Jesse Marsch to change his starting XI this coming weekend.

Others may take a more sympathetic look upon the eleven who started at Elland Road last Sunday, and afford them another opportunity against an opponent who seemingly will not be hell-bent on running down the clock and disrupting play.

Luis Sinisterra will be forced to sit out this Sunday’s encounter with Crystal Palace, however, serving his one-match suspension for the red card incurred during that stalemate with Villa.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United attempts to break the tackle of Jan Bednarek of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 02, 2022 in Leeds, England.

Aside from the Colombian’s absence, it is entirely possible Marsch will stick with the other ten he selected to start against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Illan Meslier’s status as first-choice goalkeeper has not been materially threatened since acceding to the Leeds United goalkeeping throne two years ago, leaving Marsch without a decision to make between the posts.

Rasmus Kristensen’s second half withdrawal against Villa facilitated an Elland Road return for Luke Ayling, but the protective mask-adorning full- back showed signs of rustiness following four months out with a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

His Danish counterpart has not acclimatised to the Premier League as quickly as fellow summer signings Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca or Tyler Adams, but thus far is yet to commit any glaring errors leading to opponents finding the net.

Liam Cooper’s return to the fold was a welcome addition, embodied by his match-high nine clearances, against Gerrard’s men and precisely what was required from the skipper following Diego Llorente’s display at Brentford a month prior.

The Spaniard has a fight on his hands if he hopes to oust Cooper or defensive partner Robin Koch from the heart of Leeds’ defence.

Koch has routinely demonstrated his reliability at centre-back this season, alongside both Cooper and Llorente.

It would not be a stretch to suggest he is the defender performing at the highest level and most consistently during the early portion of this campaign.

Similarly, Pascal Struijk’s stint as deputy left-back is likely to continue, keeping Junior Firpo waiting in the wings.

A more natural wide defender, Firpo was restricted to the substitutes' bench last weekend, at least until Sinisterra’s expulsion, as Struijk was selected on the left-hand side of Marsch’s back four.

Fewer concessions, fewer shots allowed and an all-round more solid appearance in defence this season suggests minimal tinkering is required for Marsch to contemplate in south London.

In front of the back four, it’s more of the same: Marc Roca and Tyler Adams’ complementary attributes, as well as their tandem tenacity make the duo two of Leeds’ ‘undroppables’.

Despite his early substitution last weekend, which he was not best pleased about at the time, Roca remains one of the Premier League's premium ball-progressors this season, rivalling the likes of João Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their forward-passing capabilities.

Meanwhile, USMNT international Adams ranks highly for tackles, interceptions and pressures in the Whites’ midfield, epitomising his terrier-like approach to winning possession and his unconscious knack for Marsch’s brand of football.

Raised in the New York Red Bulls academy, blooded first by Marsch whilst still a teenager in New Jersey, and now in their third stint together, there are few, if any, players with a better understanding of the way in which Leeds operate these days.

In attack is perhaps where debate will be fiercest this weekend. Does Marsch select Patrick Bamford to lead the line blunted by Villa’s rearguard last weekend, despite the risk that the one-cap England international may not be at 100 per cent?

"Patrick had a little bit of a knock that he took and wasn't able to train all week,” Marsch told reporters following the stalemate. “I decided not to tell you guys that two days ago. I hope you don't hold it against me that I held some information back.”

His alternative is Rodrigo Moreno, who has increasingly undertaken a leadership role at Elland Road since the American’s arrival, and early season form in which he scored four times means there would hardly be too many dissenting views if Marsch were to select the Spain man as his No. 9 once more.

Whoever is selected at the spear-tip of Leeds’ attack will have a knock-on effect for the positions just behind the frontman.

A start for Bamford will likely mean Rodrigo operates as the No. 10, with Brenden Aaronson on the right and Jack Harrison left.

Alternatively, Rodrigo up front could hand an opportunity – and first Premier League start – to Crysencio ‘Cree’ Summerville on the right side of Leeds’ attack.

The Dutch youth international has demonstrated on several occasions he has outgrown Under-21 football and Aaronson’s ability to play in the hole behind Rodrigo vacates a position in the starting XI with Sinisterra also suspended.