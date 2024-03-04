The Whites will seek to avoid any further slip-ups after being held to a score-draw by local rivals Huddersfield Town last Saturday by defeating the Potters at Elland Road. Stoke secured something of a surprise victory over promotion-chasing Leeds back in October, netting a late set-piece winner after Patrick Bamford had missed a spot-kick to put Leeds in front minutes earlier.

United's No. 9 will be keen to put right the wrongs of several months ago, against the same opponents, and is expected to remain in the side, as is young Archie Gray. The youngster will celebrate his 18th birthday next Tuesday and could be entrusted with a more central role in Leeds' home game against Steven Schumacher's side.

Glen Kamara has tended to miss out when Leeds have played in the FA Cup, instead kept fresh for league games of paramount importance. Due to the quick turnaround between fixtures this week, it's plausible the Finnish international drops out and is replaced in the middle by Gray.

Here's how we expect Leeds to lineup on Tuesday night.

1 . Illan Meslier - GK Leeds stopper Meslier is the club's undisputed No. 1 and remains uninjured.

2 . Connor Roberts - RB Roberts changed the complexion of the game coming on at right-back last weekend and could feasibly return from the start if Farke reshuffles his pack.

3 . Joe Rodon - CB Rodon is one of the first names on the teamsheet and performed to a high standard last weekend despite Leeds' winning run coming to an end.

4 . Ethan Ampadu - CB Stand-in skipper Ampadu has built a formidable partnership at the back with Wales teammate Rodon

5 . Junior Firpo - LB Firpo faces a late fitness test due to a calf issue picked up at Huddersfield. If fit, Farke is likely to stick with the continuity of having the Spaniard in his back four over Sam Byram who may not be 90-minute ready.