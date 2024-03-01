Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Predicted Leeds United lineup vs Huddersfield Town as Daniel Farke recalls big-hitters but midfielder missing

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is set to recall a number of his blue-chip attacking players to the Whites' starting lineup on Saturday lunchtime after a midweek rest in the FA Cup Fifth Round at Chelsea.

Farke's young side went toe-to-toe with Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League outfit on Wednesday night, eliminated at the death by a late Conor Gallagher strike. Leeds' team selection saw several key components of United's recent unbeaten run miss out altogether or drop to the bench as Farke prioritises the Whites' promotion push.

The fixture schedule has not been kind to Leeds over the past month and that is unlikely to change as broadcasters select the team's matches for TV audiences during the end-of-season Championship run-in. Farke, in particular, was less than pleased with the decision to schedule Leeds' fixture away to Huddersfield at lunchtime on Saturday afternoon, followed by a game against Stoke City days later at Elland Road, before Friday night's meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

As a consequence, the Leeds boss may be forced to rotate his options before the next international break later this month but is in a position to name a strong XI against the Terriers this weekend.

1. Illan Meslier - GK

The Whites' keeper has been in decent form since the turn of the year, keeping multiple clean sheets in the league.

2. Connor Roberts - RB

Roberts could be set to continue at right-back if Archie Gray is required to remain in midfield in Ilia Gruev's absence.

3. Joe Rodon - CB

The Welsh loanee at right centre-back is one of the first names on the teamsheet nowadays.

4. Ethan Ampadu - CB

The stand-in skipper is likely to return to his role at centre-half.

5. Junior Firpo - LB

Daniel Farke said in his pre-match press conference that Firpo had come through the FA Cup tie in midweek unscathed, while Sam Byram perhaps needs to be eased back into things instead of being thrown in at the start.

Daniel Farke said in his pre-match press conference that Firpo had come through the FA Cup tie in midweek unscathed, while Sam Byram perhaps needs to be eased back into things instead of being thrown in at the start.

6. Archie Gray - CM

The youngster may get the nod to stay in midfield after a Man of the Match display at Stamford Bridge, should Ilia Gruev not make the matchday squad.

Photo Sales

