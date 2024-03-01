Farke's young side went toe-to-toe with Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League outfit on Wednesday night, eliminated at the death by a late Conor Gallagher strike. Leeds' team selection saw several key components of United's recent unbeaten run miss out altogether or drop to the bench as Farke prioritises the Whites' promotion push.

The fixture schedule has not been kind to Leeds over the past month and that is unlikely to change as broadcasters select the team's matches for TV audiences during the end-of-season Championship run-in. Farke, in particular, was less than pleased with the decision to schedule Leeds' fixture away to Huddersfield at lunchtime on Saturday afternoon, followed by a game against Stoke City days later at Elland Road, before Friday night's meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.