Predicted Leeds United line-up v Cardiff City and gallery with eight changes and Whites debut
Leeds United will visit bogey side Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Head coach Jesse Marsch was without injured quintet Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas for Wednesday night’s Premier League hosting of West Ham United which produced a thrilling 2-2 draw. Bamford trained on Friday but Marsch said at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the striker was not predicted to be back to feature against Cardiff whilst Forshaw, Sinisterra, Gray and Dallas remain out.
Marsch also revealed on Friday that a bunch of players had “issues” that he was hopeful they would recover from, saying: “We have a lot of guys that we're hopeful that they can turn around but have a lot of little issues so I'm not going to give you full updates and we are hopeful that some of the questionable guys can turn around and be ready to go.”
The Whites boss was also asked about new signing Max Wober and gave a positive update about the Austrian defender, revealing: “Max, I think, has settled in really well. He had a good training session today. I think, again, he understands what I'm looking for out of him and out of our team and so we'll see how fit and how ready he is for this match but he will be in the mix."
Leeds are back in league action next Friday night at Aston Villa and the Whites have traditionally made a raft of changes in recent years for games in the EFL Cup and FA Cup in which the Elland Road outfit have an appalling recent record in.
Marsch, though, hinted at naming a strong side in his pre-match press conference, declaring: “I know the history of us losing 21 years ago at Cardiff and we expect that they'll be very spirited for this match so we want to put the best team we can on the pitch.” Marsch also revealed that chief executive Angus Kinnear had told him recently that “maybe we should focus on having a good FA Cup run.”
It’s likely to be something of a juggling act and this is the XI that we think will line up at Cardiff who sit fifth bottom in the Championship table having failed to win in their last seven league games which have yielded just four points.