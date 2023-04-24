Predicted Leeds United line up gallery v Leicester City with three changes and big midfield call

Leeds United face a massive Tuesday night Elland Road showdown against relegation rivals Leicester City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Javi Gracia made just the three changes to his side for Saturday’s clash at Fulham as captain Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Crysencio Summerville all came into the side. Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra respectively all made way but attacking star Willy Gnonto stayed on the bench and was only brought on in the 80th minute of a 2-1 defeat.
Both goals arrived after errors from keeper Illan Meslier whilst both Cooper and Wober then suffered whacks in the closing stages as Leeds looked to rally and draw level after substitute Patrick Bamford’s strike forced a Cottagers own goal.
Gracia held his pre-match press conference on Monday and was asked specifically about Cooper and Wober and if they had trained. The Spaniard replied with “for the next game we have some players in this moment I’m not sure if they will be able to play.”
That means it’s the usual guessing game but this is how we think Leeds will line up for the enormous clash against the Foxes at Elland Road (kick-off 8pm).
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Two big errors from the Frenchman cost Leeds at Fulham and Meslier has now conceded 22 goals in United's last seven games, including 13 in the last three. But Gracia again highlighted how United's issues were as a defensive unit as a whole with more backing for Meslier in his pre-match press conference and the feeling is that the Frenchman will remain in goal despite the experience of Joel Robles waiting in reserve. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Ayling had started every game under Gracia until losing his place at right-back to Rasmus Kristensen who has lined up in the last two fixtures against Liverpool and Fulham but Kristensen has struggled, particularly against Willian who had him on toast, and perhaps Gracia will now restore Ayling back to the side with his leadership skills particularly important at such a vital time. The first of three changes, in for Kristensen. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB - Liam Cooper
Club captain Cooper was finally restored to the side at Fulham for what was his first start under Gracia who might wish he'd put him in sooner based on the skipper's display at Craven Cottage in which his leadership skills were quickly apparent. Leeds were still shaky at the back but they'd probably have been even worse without Cooper and the only question mark for the Leicester clash is whether or not the captain is fit after taking a whack in the second half at Craven Cottage. But the 31-year-old came through the whole match despite Gracia still having one more sub available and on that basis it is hoped that he will be okay to start. Photo: Stu Forster
4. CB - Robin Koch
Koch has had a dip in form of late but he's hardly alone in that respect. That said, there's still a strong argument to suggest that Gracia would be best off going with a centre-back pairing of Cooper and Wober - if Wober is fit. But that would mean two left sided centre halves and it would seem likely that Koch will keep his place in the team. In any case, Wober might be deployed somewhere else. Photo: Matt McNulty