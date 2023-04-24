Predicted Leeds United line up gallery v Leicester City with three changes and big midfield call

3 . CB - Liam Cooper

Club captain Cooper was finally restored to the side at Fulham for what was his first start under Gracia who might wish he'd put him in sooner based on the skipper's display at Craven Cottage in which his leadership skills were quickly apparent. Leeds were still shaky at the back but they'd probably have been even worse without Cooper and the only question mark for the Leicester clash is whether or not the captain is fit after taking a whack in the second half at Craven Cottage. But the 31-year-old came through the whole match despite Gracia still having one more sub available and on that basis it is hoped that he will be okay to start. Photo: Stu Forster