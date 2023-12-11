Predicted Leeds United line-up at Sunderland with left back answer, full debut and injury return

Leeds United will take in the second of quickfire successive away games at Championship hosts Sunderland tomorrow – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers for which he had several players out. Farke was without injured pair Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas plus the unwell Patrick Bamford and also Ian Poveda who is away on international duty with Colombia.
There was also question mark about Luke Ayling after the right back experienced some light knee problems and the defender was not involved at Ewood Park where Sam Byram picked up a hamstring injury which led to him being replaced in the 70th minute by right back Djed Spence.
Tottenham Hotspur loanee Spence filled in at left back upon stepping out for the first time since recovering from his knee injury picked up in the middle of September and Farke revealed at Monday’s pre-match press conference that Byram was now out in addition to Jamie Shackleton who has a glute issue.
That raises a big question of who starts at left back and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Black Cats.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Clear first choice 'keeper and one of only two ever-presents in the league so far this term. Photo: Nick Potts
2. RB: Archie Gray
Farke will be forced into a definite change at left back with Sam Byram out injured and Gray is an option switching over but the Whites boss might be more inclined to keep the 17-year-old star where he is. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Leeds secured their first clean sheet in six games in Saturday's win at Blackburn to which centre-back rock Rodon was integral. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
United's captain at present who is basically keeping club captain Liam Cooper out of the team and another to impress in defence at Blackburn. Photo: Jess Hornby
5. LB: Djed Spence
Spence finally bagged his first minutes since returning from a knee injury when replacing the injured Byram at left back in the 70th minute of Saturday's win at Blackburn. The fact that Spence was the first port of call might well mean that he is now handed what would be a full debut in the position, especially with fellow alternative left back options Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo both out. Pascal Struijk shifting over to left back is another option but that would then mean a reshuffle at the heart of the defence too, in which case Liam Cooper would surely come in. But Spence in for Byram seems like the most obvious call. A full debut and also full injury return. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
The sole outfield ever-present in the league under Farke and the only question mark is who partners him in centre midfield but even that pretty much answers itself at present. Photo: George Tewkesbury