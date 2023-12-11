Predicted Leeds United line-up at Sunderland with left back answer, full debut and injury return

5 . LB: Djed Spence

Spence finally bagged his first minutes since returning from a knee injury when replacing the injured Byram at left back in the 70th minute of Saturday's win at Blackburn. The fact that Spence was the first port of call might well mean that he is now handed what would be a full debut in the position, especially with fellow alternative left back options Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo both out. Pascal Struijk shifting over to left back is another option but that would then mean a reshuffle at the heart of the defence too, in which case Liam Cooper would surely come in. But Spence in for Byram seems like the most obvious call. A full debut and also full injury return. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe