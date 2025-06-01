Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have all escaped the Championship - in which new names are predicted to be very prominent in the new season promotion battle.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading for the Premier League from which relegated trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are heading back the other way.

League One champions Birmingham City, runners-up Wrexham and play-off winners Charlton Athletic will also be new to the second tier for the 2025-26 campaign.

After their superb season, it’s not something Leeds will have to worry about. But the 2024-25 season might have been a good year to get out.