Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table in Leeds United absence with Wrexham rise and Sheffield United call

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Jun 2025, 20:03 BST

A look at how the bookies think the Championship will look without Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have all escaped the Championship - in which new names are predicted to be very prominent in the new season promotion battle.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading for the Premier League from which relegated trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are heading back the other way.

League One champions Birmingham City, runners-up Wrexham and play-off winners Charlton Athletic will also be new to the second tier for the 2025-26 campaign.

After their superb season, it’s not something Leeds will have to worry about. But the 2024-25 season might have been a good year to get out.

Here, based on the new odds for the 25-26 Championship season, is how the bookies see the final table looking including new teams entering the promotion mix and more Sheffield United frustration.

Title odds: 100-1 (with 14 firms).

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with 14 firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 100-1 (with three firms).

2. 23rd: Charlton Athletic (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with three firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 80-1.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Title odds: 80-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 70-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Title odds: 70-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 70-1.

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Title odds: 70-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 50-1 (with eight firms).

6. 19th: Derby County

Title odds: 50-1 (with eight firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueCharlton AthleticIpswich TownSouthamptonLeague OneBirmingham CityLeicester CitySunderlandBurnleyWrexham
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice