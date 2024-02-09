Leeds United are ramping up the pressure in the Championship's automatic promotion race, now within one point of Southampton . The Whites have won their last five league games consecutively to eat up the gap that once stood between them and the top two, and it's set up to be an intriguing promotion race.

With that in mind, and with the help of FootballWebPages, we have put together the latest predicted final Championship table. The data is based on all of the results so far this season, with each result between now and the end of the season predicted to get the final table. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.