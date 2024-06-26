Leeds United will begin the 2024-25 Championship season against newly promoted Portsmouth. The Whites went agonisingly close to promotion last time around and Daniel Farke’s side will be pushing to go one better this season.

A quick start could prove to critical then, and beating Portsmouth before facing off against West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Burnley, would certainly stand Leeds in good stead. There are no easy games in the Championship, but Leeds will certainly fancy their chances of being able to challenge at the top end of the division.

Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley coming down will provide them with competition, no doubt, while Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United will be dreaming of being able to follow in the footsteps of Ipswich Town and win successive promotions. But where are Leeds United tipped to finish? Here’s how the bookies expect the new season to pan out.