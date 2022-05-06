Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have close to a full complement of first-team players to select ahead of Sunday's fixture against Leeds United.

The Gunners boss admitted Ben White was still 'in contention' despite a recent injury, but would need to train on Saturday ahead of the match.

Fellow Elland Road loanee Eddie Nketiah is in line to continue in attack for the north London club having leapfrogged Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order over the course of recent weeks.

Undefined: twitter

Arteta himself signed a new contract on Friday, committing his future to Arsenal until the end of the 2024-25 season as they hope to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are chasing fourth place in the Premier League and will need maximum points against Leeds this weekend to stay in pole position.

Here is the predicted XI Mikel Arteta is expected to name against Jesse Marsch's Whites.

1. Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal stopper Ramsdale has been a mainstay between the posts this season, but could not stop a Raphinha penalty at Elland Road last time these two sides faced each other. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Right-back: Takehiro Tomiyasu Gunners right-back Tomiyasu has recently returned from injury but started Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham United last weekend (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Centre-back: Rob Holding In the event Ben White misses out, stand-in central defender Rob Holding is likely to retain his place in Arsenal's starting XI this weekend (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes is an imposing centre-back who poses a threat at corners (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales