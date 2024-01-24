The Whites boss described Sunday lunchtime's victory over a difficult Preston North End side as among the most satisfying since arriving at Elland Road. Leeds secured maximum points only by a narrow margin three days ago, courtesy of Dan James' equalising header within the opening ten minutes and Joel Piroe's stoppage time penalty at the end of the second half, to keep automatic promotion hopes alive.

Despite Piroe's efforts off the bench, Farke has chosen to stick with Patrick Bamford as his line-leading No. 9 with creative presence Georginio Rutter in the No. 10 role Piroe tended to occupy during the first half of the campaign.

Bamford scored in each of Leeds' opening three games of 2024, but drew a blank against Preston and will be keen to get back on the scoresheet having had the opportunity to score from spot taken from him by Piroe at the end of the Preston game.

Pascal Struijk remains out with an adductor problem, while Willy Gnonto also sits out the matchday squad having missed the 2-1 win through injury. Dan James - who moved onto ten goals for the season at the weekend - retains his place in the side ahead of the likes of Ian Poveda and Jaidon Anthony, both of whom are named on the substitutes' bench.

Young defender Charlie Cresswell is conspicuous by his prolonged absence, with Farke seemingly yet to be convinced of the player's focus or commitment. The 21-year-old's future remains up in the air during the final week of the January transfer window.

Farke stressed on Tuesday that an '80-hour' turnaround between Sunday lunchtime and Wednesday evening, in addition to both games being played at home, means Leeds' players should not be suffering from an undue level of fatigue, therefore the boss will be hoping for a fast start from his starting XI.

Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, keeps the armband and skippers the side from centre-back once more this evening.

XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford