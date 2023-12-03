Potential future swap deal with Spurs on the cards as Newcastle eye former star

7 - Bright, lively, caused problems and got the ball into the box. Popped up on both sides.

There could be a potential swap-deal on the cards between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in January if the stars align.

Football London claim that Spurs may reignite their interest in Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto after previously expressing their desire in the player last Summer.

With star Spurs attacker Son Heung-Min set to miss time due to the Asia Cup in early 2024 and James Maddison and Richarlison already on the sidelines, it leaves Spurs incredibly short in attack.

And according to Football London, Ange Postecoglou’s threadbare attack means someone like Gnonto could be that of a priority for them this winter.

“That has made finding a new goalscoring creative attacker, preferably one like [Brennan] Johnson who could play across the front line, a key addition for Postecoglou in the January window,” Alasdair Gold of Football London explained.

“The north London club have also previously looked at Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto, who can play across the front three positions, and after an ankle injury has not yet regained his starting spot in Farke’s side.”

There's nothing concrete to suggest Tottenham will definitely come back for Gnonto but if they do, it could allow some wriggle room to allow Joe Rodon to move to Yorkshire on a permanent deal.

And that same man, Gold, made a claim surrounding Rodon who is currently on loan at Elland Road from Spurs.

He states that he ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if Daniel Farke tries to land the services of Rodon on a permanent deal in January and believes it’s a move that the Welshman would more than welcome.

And if Tottenham do indeed reignite their interest in Gnonto, well, a swap-deal wouldn’t be too farfetched at this stage.

With that said, at just 20-years-old, Leeds would likely demand money on top of that for a man of the age and attacking prowess of Gnonto.

Former Leeds man on Newcastle’s radar

Elsewhere and former Elland Road favourite Kalvin Phillips could finally get a reprieve from his torrid spell at Manchester City in January.

According to 90min, Newcastle United are willing to offer Phillips a way out of Manchester and will step up their interest of the former Leeds man next month.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

The report states that the Magpies’ desire to sign Phillips pre-dates the ban handed to their own midfielder Sandro Tonali, though, this has of course now ramped things up for the Toon.

Due to Financial Fair Play concerns, it is believed that Eddie Howe’s side would have to initially take Phillips on loan in January but it’s a move that all parties are willing to make happen.