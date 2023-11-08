Leeds United are continuing their preparations for Saturday's home clash with Plymouth Argyle as they aim to enter the international break on a high. The Whites made it five wins from their last six Championship outings with an important 1-0 win at Leicester City last week.

Daniel Farke's side are now eight points behind Ipswich Town in second after Kieran McKenna's side were held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham United in their game in hand on Tuesday night. Jack Taylor netted what appeared to be the winning goal for Ipswich on 87 minutes but Christ Tiehi fired home a brilliant equaliser into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area a minute into stoppage time to earn a point for the Millers.

Ahead of another busy weekend of Championship action, we have rounded up the latest transfer news from across the division and how it impacts Leeds United.

Leicester facing ‘double exit’

Key Leicester City pair Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are the subject of interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the January window with the duo both in the final year of their respective deals. TEAMtalk reports ‘several’ clubs are eyeing moves for the pair who may leave if they do not sign new deals. A host of sides have been credited with an interest in Ndidi, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford all named. Brentford are also said to be considering a move for Iheanacho if Ivan Toney leaves the Bees in January. Crystal Palace and West Ham are also linked.

Leicester are currently 11 points ahead of Leeds after winning 13 of their first 15 league games following their relegation. If Ndidi and Iheanacho opt against new deals, then the Foxes will have an important decision to make come January, especially if the reported Premier League interest leads to bids from top-flight clubs.

Phillips 'on Liverpool shortlist'