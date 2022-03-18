Possible danger for Leeds United at Bruno Lage's stingy Wolves and a 'safe' prediction
Leeds United will need to be better than they were against Norwich City when they travel to Wolves tonight, but confidence and morale will be high thanks to their win.
The return to the squad of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will also have provided a huge boost this week for Jesse Marsch's men, who face a stiff task just to score a goal against Bruno Lage's stingy side.
KEY BATTLE
The flanks
Against both Leicester City and Aston Villa, Leeds struggled to protect themselves out wide with Jesse Marsch's full-backs coming under pressure. Wolves' wing-backs will be keen to exploit space left by the Whites' new narrow system, and Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas, the expected men at full-back for Leeds, will need the support of the inverted wingers ahead of them along with the central midfielder on that side at times too. If Wolves are aggressive out wide, however, it may in turn play into the hands of Raphinha who returned to something much more like his best against Norwich and will hope to continue in that form. He doesn't always need much room and if Wolves give him an inch he could take a mile.
WOLVES KEY MAN
Conor Coady
An organiser and a wily veteran, Coady is a big part of Wolves' defensive solidity. Constantly barking orders and ever-present in the side this season, Coady is the leader of the pack. He'll be out to make Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo or Daniel James' night a miserable one. He'll also be keen to add to his three Premier League goals for the campaign, from set-pieces.
PREDICTED LINE-UP
Meslier, Ayling, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford.
As long as both Rodrigo and Bamford are recovered sufficiently from Sunday's game to start, then it's hard to see Jesse Marsch making changes. Neither Liam Cooper nor Kalvin Phillips are expected to be risked from the start, but we may see the latter come on in the second half, especially if there's a result to protect.
GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT
Don't get your hopes up for a high-scoring affair. Wolves don't score many and they concede even fewer. Their defence is among the most stingy in the entire Premier League, with a remarkable record this season. But if Leeds do manage to get the first goal - and they've been creating good chances in the games under Marsch so far - they will surely be in with a terrific chance of coming away with a win. Opposition sides have picked up plenty of 1-0 wins over Wolves this season and one goal might just do it. A first clean sheet would be massive for the new head coach, because defending has been arduous for Leeds all season long, but in reality a point is absolutely fine. I could easily see a 1-1 scoreline. That feels like a safe prediction but most Leeds fans would snap your hand off for it right now. Marsch would too, surely.