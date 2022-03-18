The return to the squad of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will also have provided a huge boost this week for Jesse Marsch's men, who face a stiff task just to score a goal against Bruno Lage's stingy side.

KEY BATTLE

The flanks

Against both Leicester City and Aston Villa, Leeds struggled to protect themselves out wide with Jesse Marsch's full-backs coming under pressure. Wolves' wing-backs will be keen to exploit space left by the Whites' new narrow system, and Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas, the expected men at full-back for Leeds, will need the support of the inverted wingers ahead of them along with the central midfielder on that side at times too. If Wolves are aggressive out wide, however, it may in turn play into the hands of Raphinha who returned to something much more like his best against Norwich and will hope to continue in that form. He doesn't always need much room and if Wolves give him an inch he could take a mile.

WOLVES KEY MAN

Conor Coady

An organiser and a wily veteran, Coady is a big part of Wolves' defensive solidity. Constantly barking orders and ever-present in the side this season, Coady is the leader of the pack. He'll be out to make Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo or Daniel James' night a miserable one. He'll also be keen to add to his three Premier League goals for the campaign, from set-pieces.

BACK AGAIN - Liam Cooper has returned to the Leeds United squad this week ahead of the trip to Wolves, but is not expected to start. Pic: Getty

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Meslier, Ayling, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford.

As long as both Rodrigo and Bamford are recovered sufficiently from Sunday's game to start, then it's hard to see Jesse Marsch making changes. Neither Liam Cooper nor Kalvin Phillips are expected to be risked from the start, but we may see the latter come on in the second half, especially if there's a result to protect.

GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT