Bamford will make his comeback from his recent injury troubles from the bench, Whites boss Jesse Marsch having already outlined his plan to bring on the Whites no 9 as a substitute.

But Bamford is still favourite to score first at a best-priced 11-2, just in front of Villa duo Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins who can be backed at 7-1 and 34-5 respectively.

Two more Whites players are next in the shape of Rodrigo (15-2) and Raphinha (8s), followed by Villa class act Phillipe Coutinho who is 17-2.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DREAM RETURN: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, is favourite to score first in tonight's clash against Aston Villa at Elland Road, despite boss Jesse Marsch revealing he will start the game on the bench. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Young Whites star Joe Gelhardt is next at 44-5, followed by team mates Sam Greenwood and Dan James who are both 9s.

Villa pair Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey are then both 10s whilst no goalscorer is on offer at 25-2.

United's Crysencio Summervillle and Villa's Emi Buendia are both 14s and a shorter price than Whites winger Jack Harrison who is as big as 29-2 with a couple of firms.

Villa trio Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn are then 16s, followed by team mate Carney Chukwuemeka at 22s and United's Mateusz Klich at 25s.

Villa are favourites by the tightest of margins as Steven Gerrard's side are on offer at a best priced 33-20 whereas Leeds can be backed at 20-11.

The draw is on offer at 13-5 and a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 33-5. followed by a 1-0 win for Villa at 29-2, a 2-1 triumph for the visitors at 10s and then a 1-0 success for Marsch's men at 11s.

Despite having lost their last five games on the spin, fifth-bottom Leeds are still fancied to stay up.

Norwich City are considered as good as gone at 1-33 with Watford 1-5.

Burnley are then third favourites for the drop at 11-9, followed by Leeds at 2s.

Everton are 7-2 and Brentford 24-5 but Newcastle United are now as big as 19s, after which there is a huge gap to Crystal Palace at 225s.