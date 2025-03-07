Portsmouth v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference recap with Bamford, Joseph, Ampadu, Wober injury latest
The fixture has been moved to a very unpopular 12 noon kick-off time in order to be broadcast on Sky Sports, presenting an away travel nightmare. Leeds will be playing after key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley who both have Saturday afternoon fixtures in which they could close right up on Farke’s table-topping Whites.
Third-placed Burnley closed to within five points of Leeds through Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City and Scott Parker’s Clarets can get to within two points of Farke’s Whites with a victory from Saturday’s hosting of Luton Town. Second-placed Sheffield United, meanwhile, will draw level on points with Leeds with a win from their Saturday afternoon visit of Preston North End to Bramall Lane.
The Sunday high noon showdown at Fratton Park will then present a Leeds game in hand. Farke had three players out injured for last weekend’s hosting of West Brom for which captain Ethan Ampadu, Max Wober and Patrick Bamford were out. Ampadu and Wober are not expected back until after the international break but the picture with Bamford remains unclear as he battles a hamstring injury.
Young striker Mateo Joseph then rolled his ankle during the 1-1 draw against the Baggies, albeit he managed to complete the rest of the match. Joe Rodon’s foot also went beneath him in the closing stages although Farke declared post-match that Rodon just had cramp. He did, though, admit there were now a few concerns over Joseph’s ankle which would need to be assessed.
Ahead of the hugely important clash at Pompey, Farke will be speaking to the media at 1.30pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here with updates on Bamford, Ampadu, Wober, Joseph and Rodon all likely.
On his award
“Manager of the year would not be bad, but of course I take it, it’s reward for the whole group, an excellent February. But it’s football, it’s not just about one month, the focus is already on the next games.”
What do with the awards?
“They are in the cupboard I don’t see them that often, of course I clean them, I don’t sit there and stare at them, perhaps one day with a glass of wine by the fire.”
On James
“He is excellent, an outstanding performer, it is difficult to compare who is the best player in the Championship but he is right up there, a very good player, he fully deserves to be in the spotlight. All credit goes to him and his hard work and his dedication, Daniel is an outstanding player, special with his skills but also his personality, and unbelievably great lad. He is still up the hill, not down the hill, he is always working hard to improve. He has to keep going, he has proven he is one of the best at this level and now it is to get a promotion under your belt, he has a chance.”
Injuries
“Good news, more or less everyone who was available for the last game is available again, good news, all were able to recover, Good news with Patrick Bamford he was part integrated into team training this week, it will be a while until he is a topic for games but he was able to handle the load, also the rehab of Ampadu and Wober is going well, we are hoping the other side of the March international break. With Max it is pretty clear it will work out, for Ethan there is still a chance he may need surgery but it is looking good at the moment, making good progress.”
On Pompey
“Well done to them, they have dealt with setbacks and injuries, for a newly promoted side to be 8 points clear of the relegation zone is impressive, their home record is good. They drew against us and Burnley, we know it is dangerous side and they will try and use the excited home crowd, they probably need to win more 2 games to stay in this league and they want to do this as quickly as possible. I expect a tough game and a physical game. I expect a pragmatic Portsmouth side, we need to be ready for battles at times and we need to have answers for the physicality. When we have the ball we need to find good solutions against a compact side.”
Any time off for players?
“Monday and Tuesday was relax it is important to calm the load down. It was important to let them recharge and reset. Then back to it. I hope we found a good mix.”
Is it easier now with the time off? Trusting the players
“Sometimes it is necessary, you need also to let them have a day off instead of always pushing pushing pushing. I am mindful that they use days off in s sensible way, that they don’t travel 24 hours to somewhere with a different climate. They are mature and adults and don’t need me to look after them like in a nursery, it is important for them to be themselves.”
On Joseph
“In general the attitude to come on and use every single second, not just Mateo but all the offensive players. He puts in all the energy and invests a lot and then automatically goals and assists will come your way. It dipped a little bit and we spoke about this. When you don’t think too much about the goals and assists it will come automatically. In the last weeks I have been pleased with his workload and his impact. The goal of Piroe at Bramall Lane, it was the run of Mateo that created the space.”
On keeping unused subs happy
“I can’t keep them happy because each player is only happy when they are playing. But I have mentioned I am not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize. We are not robots. I know how desperate the players are to help the team but what I love about my group is that sometimes the players on the bench celebrate even more than the players on the pitch. They are not thinking just about themselves, they are thinking about the group, players like Willy. There comes a moment and then there is the chance to use that. The spirit and vibe in this group is second to none.
Past lessons that you can take?
“I think experience is very important, thank God 7 or 8 times I was allowed to fight for a title or promotion and 5 times I have done this, But 2 times in Germany not and even in these experiences you learn something. There is no time for arrogance or confidence, it’s always what can you do better. I think sometimes it is important out of disappointment to take motivation. Stick together. The disappointment you don’t want to have again, but also take the good moments, a few of us know how good it feels to win a title and be on the open bus tour, both situations are important, you want to have this winning feeling back.”
That's it from Farke
Top news is very good news on the team news front, Bamford back in part team training, not yet a topic for games but on the way back at least, Joseph, Rodon fine after last weekend. Looking good for Ampadu and Wober for post-March international break returns. Praise for Joseph, and Pompey, and the awards go in Daniel’s cupboard.
