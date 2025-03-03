Portsmouth provide the next opponents for Leeds next weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack has made a key position declaration yet with personal vow ahead of Sunday’s Championship visit of Leeds United.

Recent injury blows to Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews have led to Pompey being without four centre-halves upon ex-Leeds player Conor Shaughnessy and also young defender Ibane Bowat already being out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Pack is consequently filling in at centre-back and the 33-year-old admits the the position remains “unfamiliar” to him despite also playing there earlier on this season.

With Pack at centre-half, Pompey’s recent winning run was ended at the weekend through a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town, after which an honest Pack admitted it was “no-coincidence” that results were better without defensive injuries.

Pack also admitted his team lacked quality against Luton but said Pompey would regroup and go again for the visit of Leeds as he vowed to not shy away from the challenge of playing centre-back.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pack said of the weekend’s defeat: “We knew what to expect, but didn’t quite live up to what was needed and were lacking a bit of quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second half just saw us missing something in the final third and we’re disappointed to come away with nothing.”

Assessing the challenge of playing at centre-half, Pack said: “I’ve played there quite a bit this season, although it still does feel like an unfamiliar position for me.

“But I’ll always step up when I’m called upon to help the team and try to do the job to the very best of my ability.

“The injuries are really disappointing because we looked strong in the centre-back positions and it’s no coincidence that results have been better when they were fit.

“I won’t shy away from that, but we have to roll our sleeves up, make no excuses and be ready to go again.”