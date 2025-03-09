Portsmouth 1 Leeds United 0 - reaction and recap as 17-game unbeaten run ends, Whites denied clear penalty

The heat is well and truly on as narrow Championship leaders Leeds United face Portsmouth in a high noon showdown at Fratton Park today.

United’s advantage at the top of the table is now down to goal difference but today’s clash at Fratton Park acts as a huge game in hand on second-placed Sheffield United and third-placed Burnley. The Blades and Clarets have closed in on Daniel Farke’s Whites through back-to-back wins following the 1-1 draw for Leeds in last Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against West Brom at Elland Road. The Blades are now level on 76 points with Leeds whilst Scott Parker’s Clarets are just two points behind in third place. But victory at Fratton Park would re-establish a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places whilst also kicking Leeds three points clear of the Blades. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups, in-game updates and then analysis and reaction. The 12 noon kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR but also on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.