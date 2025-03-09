Portsmouth 1 Leeds United 0 - reaction and recap as 17-game unbeaten run ends, Whites denied clear penalty

The heat is well and truly on as narrow Championship leaders Leeds United face Portsmouth in a high noon showdown at Fratton Park today.

United’s advantage at the top of the table is now down to goal difference but today’s clash at Fratton Park acts as a huge game in hand on second-placed Sheffield United and third-placed Burnley. The Blades and Clarets have closed in on Daniel Farke’s Whites through back-to-back wins following the 1-1 draw for Leeds in last Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against West Brom at Elland Road. The Blades are now level on 76 points with Leeds whilst Scott Parker’s Clarets are just two points behind in third place. But victory at Fratton Park would re-establish a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places whilst also kicking Leeds three points clear of the Blades. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups, in-game updates and then analysis and reaction. The 12 noon kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR but also on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Portsmouth v Leeds United live

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 21:50 BST

12 noon kick-off

A very early one today as Leeds face Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 09:55 BST

Huge

Leeds United’s advantage at the top of the table is now down to goal difference but today’s clash at Fratton Park acts as a huge game in hand on second-placed Sheffield United and third-placed Burnley.

The Blades and Clarets have closed in on Daniel Farke’s Whites through back-to-back wins following the 1-1 draw for Leeds in last Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against West Brom at Elland Road.

The Blades are now level on 76 points with Leeds whilst Scott Parker’s Clarets are just two points behind in third place.

But victory at Fratton Park would re-establish a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places whilst also kicking Leeds three points clear of the Blades.

Arrivals shortly and team news at 11am. One change - Gruev in for Rothwell - would be the prediction. Rest likely picks itself, albeit with the continued suggestions of a no 10 change.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 09:59 BST

Big boost expected

Big boost expected

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 10:19 BST

Pompey boss 'best in the division' take

Pompey boss 'best in the division' take

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 10:52 BST

Leeds arrivals

Leeds arrivals

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 11:02 BST

Leeds team - one change

Leeds United v Portsmouth: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. #lufc

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 11:14 BST

Team news in full

Team news in full

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 11:54 BST

Here we go then

All set at Fratton Park.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 11:55 BST

Take a draw and get on the bus

Is Neil Warnock’s view on Sky Sports, not sure about that one but Portsmouth away not an easy game given their home record, but they have a stack of injuries and the Whites really ought to be winning.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 11:58 BST

Players out

At Fratton Park. Big big day, again

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:00 BST

Underway!

1: Leeds kick us off

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:06 BST

No chances early doors

6: But very noisy, Leeds bossing the early possession

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:09 BST

First chance, for Pompey

8: Potts fires wide from the edge of the box, deflected for a corner, chance came after a poor hooked clearance from Firpo, corner headed clear. Pompey come again but Meslier smothers cross from the left

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:11 BSTUpdated 12:13 BST

Leeds denied a penalty

10; How is that not a pen? Ritchie volleys James and takes him down but no pen. Looked like ref Jones thought very hard about it. Came after very neat link up play between Aaronson and Piroe in the box, ball was cleared for a corner which Pompey dealt with

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:15 BST

Ridiculous decision

Ritchie literally volleys the back of James’ leg as he looked to clear, firm contact, not got the ball and took him down, VAR that is 100 per cent a penalty. Incredible how that is not given. Another Leeds chance then as Aaronson slides ball back to Solomon who can’t get shot away

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:18 BST

A let off

17: Tanaka slips/not alert enough and Pompey are in but Potts can’t get a shot away and ball trickles back to Meslier

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:23 BST

Collision

22: Struijk ends up on the deck after taking a blow to the head attacking a corner, looks okay, better from Leeds now as they zip passes around the box, Firpo got the byline but cross cleared for a corner

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 12:25 BST

Nifty

24: Take of a long ball right on the edge of his box from Meslier, had to get that right - and did, looked assured

