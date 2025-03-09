Portsmouth 1 Leeds United 0 - reaction and recap as 17-game unbeaten run ends, Whites denied clear penalty
United’s advantage at the top of the table is now down to goal difference but today’s clash at Fratton Park acts as a huge game in hand on second-placed Sheffield United and third-placed Burnley. The Blades and Clarets have closed in on Daniel Farke’s Whites through back-to-back wins following the 1-1 draw for Leeds in last Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against West Brom at Elland Road. The Blades are now level on 76 points with Leeds whilst Scott Parker’s Clarets are just two points behind in third place. But victory at Fratton Park would re-establish a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places whilst also kicking Leeds three points clear of the Blades. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups, in-game updates and then analysis and reaction. The 12 noon kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR but also on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Portsmouth v Leeds United live
12 noon kick-off
A very early one today as Leeds face Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Arrivals shortly and team news at 11am. One change - Gruev in for Rothwell - would be the prediction. Rest likely picks itself, albeit with the continued suggestions of a no 10 change.
Leeds team - one change
Leeds United v Portsmouth: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. #lufc
Here we go then
All set at Fratton Park.
Take a draw and get on the bus
Is Neil Warnock’s view on Sky Sports, not sure about that one but Portsmouth away not an easy game given their home record, but they have a stack of injuries and the Whites really ought to be winning.
Players out
At Fratton Park. Big big day, again
Underway!
1: Leeds kick us off
No chances early doors
6: But very noisy, Leeds bossing the early possession
First chance, for Pompey
8: Potts fires wide from the edge of the box, deflected for a corner, chance came after a poor hooked clearance from Firpo, corner headed clear. Pompey come again but Meslier smothers cross from the left
Leeds denied a penalty
10; How is that not a pen? Ritchie volleys James and takes him down but no pen. Looked like ref Jones thought very hard about it. Came after very neat link up play between Aaronson and Piroe in the box, ball was cleared for a corner which Pompey dealt with
Ridiculous decision
Ritchie literally volleys the back of James’ leg as he looked to clear, firm contact, not got the ball and took him down, VAR that is 100 per cent a penalty. Incredible how that is not given. Another Leeds chance then as Aaronson slides ball back to Solomon who can’t get shot away
A let off
17: Tanaka slips/not alert enough and Pompey are in but Potts can’t get a shot away and ball trickles back to Meslier
Collision
22: Struijk ends up on the deck after taking a blow to the head attacking a corner, looks okay, better from Leeds now as they zip passes around the box, Firpo got the byline but cross cleared for a corner
24: Take of a long ball right on the edge of his box from Meslier, had to get that right - and did, looked assured